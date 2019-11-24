Bolivia's Interim President Rejects Evo Morales Amnesty Bill - Report

Bolivia's interim authorities have opened a criminal case against the former president Evo Morales for allegedly inciting unrest and terrorist activities against the nation's new authorities. In addition, the Bolivian upper house annuled earlier on Saturday Evo Morales’ victory in the 20 October presidential vote.

The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, who declared herself Bolivian interim president - after Morales stepped down on 10 November and fled to Mexico - rejected Saturday the introduced legislation in the upper house to exempt Morales from criminal prosecution, AFP said.

"We have categorically affirmed that my government will not persecute any politician, union or civic leader [...] But at the same time we are also clear that everyone who has committed crimes, has mocked the law, has committed abuses, will not have any amnesty", Anez said, cited by AFP.

The bill was introduced earlier by Morales’ party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), which rep[ortedly now became an opposition in the nation's senate.

After Morales was evacuated to Mexico amid violent protests against the results of the October presidential election - in which he secured his fourth term in office - most of Bolivia’s senior officials have resigned as well.

The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in rallies against self-proclaimed Anez’ government, which led to violent clashes with security officers.

Morales has slammed the ongoing crisis in his home country as a coup.