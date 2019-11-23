Sparks Spew From Plane During Emergency Landing in Bogota, Colombia - Photos, Video

The plane, registration number YV3012, landed at 7:16 p.m. (12:16 a.m. GMT) on 22 November at Bogota's El Dorado airport, Avior Airlines said in a statement.
According to the statement, the landing gear of the plane collapsed during landing. Passengers on board shared on social media video and photos of sparks spewing under the plane.
A fuel spill was spotted at the airfield, and authorities shut down the northern runway, seriously reducing airport capacity.
The statement says that 88 passengers on board were not injured in the incident, adding that an investigation is underway.
Rescue services arrived promptly to the scene, spraying fire fighting foam around the landing gear, as fuel spilled out of the damaged wing tanks.
