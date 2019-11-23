Sparks Spew From Plane During Emergency Landing in Bogota, Colombia - Photos, Video

A Boeing 737-400 with 88 people on board belonging to Avior Airlines, Flight 9V 1400 from Valencia, Venezuela, to Bogota, Colombia, encountered potentially catastrophic mechanical problems during a landing.

The plane, registration number YV3012, landed at 7:16 p.m. (12:16 a.m. GMT) on 22 November at Bogota's El Dorado airport, Avior Airlines said in a statement.

According to the statement, the landing gear of the plane collapsed during landing. Passengers on board shared on social media video and photos of sparks spewing under the plane.

​A fuel spill was spotted at the airfield, and authorities shut down the northern runway, seriously reducing airport capacity.

​The statement says that 88 passengers on board were not injured in the incident, adding that an investigation is underway.

​Rescue services arrived promptly to the scene, spraying fire fighting foam around the landing gear, as fuel spilled out of the damaged wing tanks.