Instagram Model Nabbed Over Suspected Gun-Running After Posing Half-Naked With Rifles

The teenage model and dancer first appeared before a court in October, after the police stumbled on a whole cache of assault rifles and a pack of bullets in a car that she and her boyfriend were in.

19-year-old Brazilian Instagrammer and influencer Gabriela Sara Vasconcelos Assunção has been put into custody after it appeared she posed for multiple pictures, including a number of highly-sexualised ones, with a variety of guns, Brazilian news site Metropoles reported.

She faces arms trafficking charges, a little over a month after she and her boyfriend were stopped as they were travelling in a car stuffed with rifles and bullets.

At the time, the police spotted 10 nine-mm calibre pistols, a 223 calibre rifle and 484 nine-mm calibre bullets all hidden in the trunk, with Assunção claiming she had no idea the vehicle was packed with the guns.

Although detained at the time of the discovery, the pair were later released after a hearing.

Investigators, however, proceeded with their work, ploughing through the girl’s piles of pictures and videos uploaded on Instagram, before finding multiple suspicious items featuring the objects from the exposed cache.

In one of them, a selfie, the heavily tattooed model poses topless holding up a gun with her finger resting on the trigger. Another saucy snapshot sports a kiss with a pistol, with the girl’s ducked-out lips touching the barrel of the gun.