Bogota Imposes Curfew in 3 Districts Amid Unrest - Report

The Colombian Migration Office announced earlier this week that all border checkpoints in the country would be closed through 22 November due to ongoing protests.

Authorities in the capital city of Bogota imposed a curfew on Friday in three districts amid ongoing protests which kicked off on Thursday and were reportedly planned initially to be held as a peaceful march involving students and professors.

The opposition, however, announced plans to carry out a general strike on the same day.

In Bogota, the protesters blocked off several roads and highways. Demonstrators are burning barricades and throwing stones on police who are using tear gas and water cannons to suppress them, according to the reports. Many protesters remain in the centre of the city, even as the demonstrations are blocking metro traffic in the Colombian capital.

Local media said dozens of protesters had been detained and many were injured in the violence, although specific numbers have not been reported.

Authorities have warned that the protest might provoke deeper unrest, which was the case in Venezuela and Bolivia, where riots led to a large number of casualties and significant material damage.

Demonstrators are protesting the authorities’ inaction in fighting crime and are seeking an improvement in the economic situation in the country.

According to media reports, over 200,000 people took to the streets across several Colombian cities on Thursday, including Bogota, Manizales, Cali and Bucaramanga. A curfew was also imposed in Cali.