Evo Morales Claims Interim Bolivian Government Plans to Dismiss Parliament

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday said that the interim government that had seized power in Bolivia after his ouster plans to dismiss the parliament where his political party Movement for Socialism has the majority of seats.

"The putchist government of [opposition leader Carlos] Mesa, [opposition leader Luis] Camacho and [interim Bolivian President Jeanine] Anez plans to suspend the Plurinational Legislative Assembly," Morales said in a Twitter post.

Last week, as Anez proclaimed herself the caretaker president of Bolivia, she pledged to focus her efforts on convening a new presidential election while pursuing to undo the court ruling that allowed Morales to run for the fourth consecutive presidential term. Shortly after, the new chief of her interim administration, Jerjes Justiniano, said that there was a legal possibility for the election to be held without the parliament's approval.

On 20 October, Morales claimed victory in the election that would launch the fourth term of his presidency. The opposition rejected the results, claiming multiple violations during the vote. Protests flared up across the nation. Morales initially pledged to hold a new vote but then was pressured into stepping down by the Bolivian military for the sake of maintaining order in the country. He resigned last Sunday and fled to Mexico under political asylum.