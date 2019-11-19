Eleven People Killed, 25 More Injured After Three Buses Collide in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people have been killed and 25 more injured as three buses collided in the state of Mexico, the Milenio newspaper reported.

The incident occurred on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway at 20:00 local time on Monday (02:00 GMT on Tuesday), according to the outlet.

According to the media, the drivers of all the three of the buses fled the scene following the incident.

WARNING: The Following Image is Graphic and May Offend Sensibilities

Fuerte accidente entre autobuses en el Km 16 de la autopista México – Pachuca, deja al menos 10 personas fallecidas y más de 20 heridos, primeras investigaciones señalan que un autobús quiso rebasar por el acotamiento y se impactó con otro autobús que estaba subiendo pasaje. pic.twitter.com/rdEgZYFhtO — ¿Qué hay de News? (@QueHaydeNews) 19 ноября 2019 г.

​National Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente wrote on Twitter later in the day that firefighters, police and employees of the Mexican branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross were working on the scene.