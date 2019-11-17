US Consulate in Mexico Introduces Curfew Following Spike in Violence

MEXICO (Sputnik) - The US Consulate General in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo has restricted the movement of its personnel due to a recent outbreak of violence.

"US government personnel are subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice", the consulate wrote on Twitter.

#NuevoLaredo, #Mexico: We are monitoring the security situation in Nuevo Laredo following violence between Mexican authorities and criminal organizations on Nov 15. US government personnel are subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice. pic.twitter.com/QnY295ccem — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) November 16, 2019

The consulate staff was advised to stay away from public places, and monitor local media for new information.

On Friday, according to media, there were six shootings, including an attack on a police convoy, in which an armed criminal was killed.

On Thursday, seven people died in three firefights, including one soldier.

Previously, three American Mormon families sustained a savage attack in northern Mexico, where nine people lost their lives, the Mexican security minister said.