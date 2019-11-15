Bolivian Upper House Elects Lawmaker From Morales’ Party as New Speaker

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The Senate, the upper house of the Bolivian parliament, said that Monica Eva Copa Murga, a lawmaker from the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party of former President Evo Morales, has been elected to become the new House speaker amid instability followed by the president’s resignation.

"In a unanimous decision, the Bolivian senate elected the new chair for the period of 2019-2020. This seat will be taken by lawmaker Eva Copa Murga", the upper house wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Por unanimidad, @SenadoBolivia elije a su nueva directiva, para la Legislatura 2019-2020, la presidencia será ocupada por la senadora Eva Copa Murga

Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, who was the deputy speaker of Bolivia’s upper house, declared herself an interim president. Late on Wednesday, Anez appointed 11 ministers of her transitional cabinet to ensure that the work of government agencies continues and the next general elections can be organized.

On Sunday, Morales resigned and left Bolivia for Mexico amid mass protests over the results of the recent presidential election that saw him secure the fourth term in office, according to the official figures that have not been recognized by the opposition. Top officials and lawmakers followed the ex-president.