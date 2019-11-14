Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at BRICS Plenary Session - Video

The two-day 11th summit of BRICS member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — kicked off in Brasilia on Wednesday and has gathered the leaders of the international association, which aims to promote multipolarity on the global scene.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking at the 2019 BRICS summit in Brazil and will have a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, later on Thursday.

Putin will speak about the priorities of Russia's 2020 presidency of the association. Such priorities include a "harmonious transition" from Brazil’s chairmanship and strengthening the strategic partnership of the BRICS countries.

Russia also aims to enhance coordination between the BRICS states in the United Nations and calls against the use of military power without the consent of the UN Security Council, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article for media of BRICS countries.

