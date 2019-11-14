Russian President Vladimir Putin Gives Presser at BRICS Summit in Brazil - Video

The two-day 11th summit of BRICS member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — kicked off in Brasilia on Wednesday and has gathered the leaders of the international association, which aims to promote multipolarity on the global scene.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a press conference on the second day of the BRICS summit in Brazil. Earlier in the day, the Russian president had a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro.

The meeting with Bolsonaro was dedicated to issues of bilateral cooperation, current international issues, and regional matters, including the situation in Bolivia.

The Russian head of state spoke about Moscow's agenda for its 2020 presidency of BRICS. Topics including the strengthening of BRICS countries' strategic partnership and cooperation have also been discussed.

