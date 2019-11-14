BRICS Leaders Meet in Brazil for Two-Day 11th Summit - Video

Brazil's national capital hosts the regular summit of BRICS member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The goal of the association of five major emerging economies is to advance multipolarity in the international arena.

'BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future' is the main topic of the summit. The leaders of the nations - Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa - will discuss economic cooperation, joint measures on fighting crimes in different spheres, and mutually beneficial projects.

The meeting takes place in both open and closed formats.

