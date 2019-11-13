First Day of BRICS Summit in Brazil - Video

The two-day 11th summit of BRICS member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — will begin in Brasilia on Wednesday and will gather together the leaders of the international association. BRICS is aimed at the promotion of multipolarity on the global scene.

The heads of state are expected to hold a meeting in an open format and discuss cooperation on economic development, the issues of strategic partnership among the BRICS member states, investments, and mutually beneficial projects.

A closed meeting between the BRICS leaders is scheduled as well. The Russian president is set to speak about US actions that could lead to the destruction of the strategic security system, such as the withdrawal from strategic arms control agreements, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

