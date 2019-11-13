Register
11:22 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brasilia - a unique city built from scratch

    Summit of BRICS Countries to Start in Brazilian Capital on Wednesday

    © Photo: brasileiro_ru
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    BRASILIA (Sputnik) - The two-day 11th summit of BRICS member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will begin in Brasilia on Wednesday and will gather the leaders of the international association, which is aimed at the promotion of multipolarity on the global scene.

    The event is taking place in Brazil as it holds the rotating presidency of BRICS this year. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro will take part in the summit alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, their South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The leaders of the five emerging economies are expected to hold a meeting in an open format and discuss the cooperation on economic development, the issues of strategic partnership of the BRICS member states, investments and mutually beneficial projects.

    BRICS 30.05.2019
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    BRICS 30.05.2019

    Putin will speak about the priorities of Russia's 2020 presidency of the association that include a "harmonious transition" from Brazil's chairmanship and strengthening the strategic partnership of the BRICS countries.

    Russia also aims to enhance coordination between the BRICS states in the United Nations and calls against the use of military power without the consent of the UN Security Council, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article for media of BRICS countries.

    A closed meeting between the BRICS leaders is scheduled as well. The Russian president is set to speak about US actions that could lead to the destruction of the strategic security system, such as the withdrawal from strategic arms control agreements, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

    Moreover, a series of separate bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of the summit. On Wednesday, Putin will meet with Modi and Xi, while on Thursday the Russian president will meet with his Brazilian counterpart.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L), Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R), China’s President Xi Jinping (L) and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for a picture during the BRICS summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L), Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R), China’s President Xi Jinping (L) and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for a picture during the BRICS summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019

    The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will also attend the meeting of the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Business Forum and will be briefed on the results of the council’s work.

    Moreover, the New Development Bank, set up by BRICS in order to boost cooperation and finance joint projects, will also brief the BRICS leaders on the results of its activities. The bank has already earmarked over $11.5 billion for projects to be implemented in the BRICS states.

    Tags:
    BRICS, China, India, Russia, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse