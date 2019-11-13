Moscow Calls on 'External Players' Not to Take Advantage of Bolivia Crisis

The situation in Bolivia remains tense since longtime President Evo Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid violent mass rallies and later left the country.

Moscow is calling on foreign powers to abstain from taking advantage of Bolivia during a political crisis in the Latin American country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Wednesday.

"One should not give rein to 'passion', this is especially true for the foreign forces that perhaps are still tempted to take some advantage, including geopolitically", he said. "We would not like unrest to continue after such a dramatic swing, which happened in mere days and hours and resulted in a complete reshaping of the country's political landscape".

He also expressed hope that the situation would eventually normalise and that "processes enabling the country to develop" would continue "within a constitutional framework".

President Morales won the first round of the 20 October election but his main rival, Carlos Mesa, refused to concede defeat, sparking clashes. Following violent protests in the capital and the national armed forces urging his resignation, the Bolivian president stepped down and said he was going to Mexico.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard later confirmed that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.