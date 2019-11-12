El Chapo’s Confiscated Homes Sold for Cheap at Mexican Auction

Three homes the Mexican government confiscated from Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, including one he used as a hideout, have sold at auction, but for a relatively cheap price.

According to TMZ, Mexico raked in nearly $228,000 by selling three of the six homes it confiscated from El Chapo, but failed to unload his most expensive residence, resulting in home sales falling short of the expected $1 million.

One of the homes, which sold for $107,530, is known for being a hideout spot for El Chapo after his first prison escape in 2001. He was at the house when the Mexican military showed up to arrest him in February 2014, but he was able to escape via a tunnel hidden under the bathtub.

The two other homes sold at auction went for $64,589 and $55,725, the latter of which was also a place of refuge while El Chapo was on the lam.

The most expensive of El Chapo’s casas, valued at $587,000 – the three-story residence El Chapo reportedly bought for the mother of his son, Ovidio Guzmán López – failed to find a buyer. Lopez was reportedly detained after a shootout with the Mexican government, yet was released in exchange for hostages taken by the Sinaloa Cartel.