Bolivia’s Evo Morales Says Leaving for Mexico, But Will Return ‘With More Strength’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales has announced that he is leaving for Mexico, which has granted him political asylum, but will return soon.

"Sisters and brothers, I leave for Mexico," Morales wrote on Twitter on Monday evening, at around 9:30 local time (01:30 GMT on Tuesday). He added that "it hurts to leave the country for political reasons, but … Soon I will return with more strength and energy."

Hermanas y hermanos, parto rumbo a México, agradecido por el desprendimiento del gobierno de ese pueblo hermano que nos brindó asilo para cuidar nuestra vida. Me duele abandonar el país por razones políticas, pero siempre estaré pendiente. Pronto volveré con más fuerza y energía. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 12, 2019

Later, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that Evo Morales was on board the aircraft sent from Mexico, which had granted him political asylum.

"Evo Morales is already on the Mexican Government plane sent to ensure his safe transfer to our country," Ebrard wrote on Twitter on Monday evening.

​Earlier on Monday, Peru’s foreign ministry said that the plane sent by the Mexican government to pick up Morales departed for Bolivia at 6:30 p. m. local time (23:30 GMT) and refueled in Peru.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations that were reinforced by the support of armed forces and the police, who were also calling for the resignation of the president, who won in the October presidential election that was nonetheless not recognized by the opposition.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.