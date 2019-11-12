Bolivia’s Senate Vice Speaker Anez Says It Will Hold Special Meeting on Tuesday

LA PAZ (Sputnik) – Bolivia’s Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Anez says an urgent parliament meeting will take place on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Evo Morales and appoint Anez interim president.

"We are doing everything possible to respect the constitutional order, in this regard, we have called on all of the colleagues, senators and deputies, to meet tomorrow", Anez announced on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Anez said that new elections in Bolivia must be held by 22 January 2020.

A number of countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico, have described the events in Bolivia as a coup. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that while the Bolivian government was ready to engage in dialogue with the opposition, the opposition's steps resembled an 'orchestrated coup'.

On Sunday, Morales stepped down amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) had published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the 20 October voting. The country’s armed forces and the police jointed the calls for the president’s resignation.

The controversial elections held in Bolivia in October were not recognized by the opposition led by Carlos Mesa, who accused Morales of electoral fraud. According to official election results, Morales won in the first round.