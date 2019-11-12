OAS Permanent Council to Hold Urgent Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Situation in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold an extraordinary session on Tuesday to assess the situation in Bolivia after the resignation of President Evo Morales, the OAS said in a statement on Monday.

"The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States will hold a special meeting, TOMORROW, Tuesday, 12 November, at 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT) in Simon Bolívar Hall at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.C., to consider the 'Situation in Bolivia'", the statement says.

According to the organization, relevant requests were sent by representatives of Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, Guatemala, Peru, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after the publication of a preliminary OAS report that found irregularities in the controversial 20 October vote.

Protests in Bolivia have been ongoing since 20 October after Morales secured a new term in the first round of presidential elections, which opposition refused to recognize.