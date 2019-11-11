El Salvador's President Warns Citizens of Potential Tsunami, Urges to Leave Coastal Areas

"The entire population of the coastal zones needs to move to higher ground. The US Department of Defence has discovered a possible tsunami", Bukele wrote on Twitter.
Toda la población que se encuentra en nuestras costas, por favor movilizarse a tierras más altas.— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 11, 2019
El Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos ha detectado un posible tsunami. https://t.co/APpv6j7AVL
Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in El Salvador said that a US military aircraft spotted a potential tsunami 600 kilometers (370 miles) off the coast of El Salvador and Nicaragua, and urged its personnel to leave the dangerous areas.
In May, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake occured near the coast of El Salvador at a depth of 65 kilometres.
