Social media video posts depicting people celebrating in the streets of cities, including the capital of La Paz, went instantly viral, as residents cheered the end of Morale's 14-year rule.
#LaPaz #P7Informa— Página Siete (@pagina_siete) November 10, 2019
La gente continúa con la celebración tras conocer la renuncia de Evo Morales a la presidencia de Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/npM3PHiGS3
Some protesters took advantage of the temporarily halted political turmoil and broke in to the national legislature, stealing a flag representing Bolivia's indigenous peoples, an act said to disrespect the former Bolivian president.
The Wiphala, a flag representing Bolivia's indigenous peoples, was just lowered from the National Legislature to rapturous applause from the coup mongers.— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) November 10, 2019
They had to look at it for ten years and can't wait to get back to the good ol' days of colonization. https://t.co/Qt1frOqamg
Hours later, controversial reports emerged from the Venezuelan embassy in Bolivia. Footage depicting an angry mob instigating unrest near the diplomatic mission also went viral. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier slammed the political turmoil in Bolivia as a "coup d' Etait", and threw in his support for resigned ex-President Morales while condemning the protesters who include much of the nation's police force.
#ULTIMAHORA🚨 | ¡ESTO SIGUE! Bolivianos le hacen un llamado A SUS HERMANOS VENEZOLANOS en #Bolivia para desalojar a los diplomáticos del RÉGIMEN de Maduro de la Embajada de Venezuela en ese país. pic.twitter.com/NGrFBxwdYU— Oliver López Cano 🇻🇪 (@OliverLopezCano) November 10, 2019
On Sunday, Morales announced his resignation, after the commander of the country's armed forces, Williams Kalima, urged him to do so amid violent protests in the country sparked by the 20 October OAS fraud allegations on election results.
