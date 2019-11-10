OAS Recommends Another Election as It ‘Cannot Verify Bolivia 20 Oct Vote Result’

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the 20 October presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.

The Organization of American States (OAS) said in its preliminary report that it cannot verify the Bolivia 20 October election result and recommends another vote take place.

According to the report, it is statistically unlikely that Bolivia's Evo Morales had the 10% difference necessary to win the presidential election in the first round.

Protests in the South American country have been ongoing since 20 October after Bolivian President Evo Morales secured a new term in the presidential election, while opposition refused to recognize the results.

On Friday, Bolivian media reported that law enforcement officers took to the streets and protested with demonstrators in the capital of Sucre and the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. President Evo Morales convened an emergency meeting following the reports.

On Saturday, the Bolivian government called on the police to engage in dialogue and offered to possibly raise their pensions 100 percent.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW