Chilean Protesters Reportedly Loot, Torch Santiago University Amid Violent Unrest

As anti-government rallies in Chile have reportedly grown more violent, protesters in the centre of Santiago on Friday set fire to buildings on the Pedro de Valdivia University campus after plundering and vandalizing the facilities.

Local media posted footage with a burning building in the vicinity of the mass rally that hit the central part of Santiago earlier in the day. The building was reportedly looted before it was set on fire.

🔴🇨🇱 CHILE URGENTE



Bombeiros combatem 3 incêndios em Santiago. Na foto, incêndio em uma universidade pic.twitter.com/0UQPLnlP4J — lucas rohan (@lucasrohan) November 8, 2019

​At least 1 firefighter was reportedly hurt extinguishing the blaze. Local authorities are estimating the damage inflicted to the university, founded in 1987.

Earlier on Friday, thousands of Chileans gathered for another rally in the centre of Santiago.

The rallies, which began in October, were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest primarily due to the heavy-handed response of police, according to reports.

The situation led to the cancellation of an APEC summit and the COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago.

Moreover, CONMEBOL organizers were forced to chose Lima as host city for the football finals instead of Santiago.