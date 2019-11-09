Bolivian Police Join Protests, President Morales Convenes Emergency Meeting - Reports

El Deber newspaper reported on Friday that law enforcement officers took to streets of the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra and the capital of Sucre. Photos published by the media outlet showed dozens of alleged police officers rallying.
#Bolivia Police around Bolivia are joining the people tonight, with thousands of citizens outside police stations singing the national anthem.— Jhanisse V. Daza (@JhanisseVDaza) November 9, 2019
Police are joining ppl in Sucre, Cochabamba, Potosí, Santa Cruz, Quillacollo, La Guardia - we're in tears #BoliviaProtests pic.twitter.com/yQDe8tyN40
Meanwhile, Morales gathered Defence Minister Javier Zavaleta and other cabinet ministers at the emergency meeting.
#ATENCIÓN Continúan levantamientos policiales contra Evo Morales. Policía de #Chuquisaca se suma a Comandos de #Cochabamba, #SantaCruz, #Quillacollo y #Tarija, luego de confirmarse que hubo fraude electoral en #Bolivia. Morales denuncia "Golpe de Estado". Video: .@LaRazon_Bolivia pic.twitter.com/yNReSnbfFl— Gabriel Ramos (@Gabo_ra27) November 9, 2019
The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the 20 October presidential election. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while his rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the results of the vote.
Un 9 de noviembre hace exactamente 30 años atrás caía el Muro de Berlín, simbolizando la caída del socialismo real del Siglo XX.— Mauricio Ríos García (@riosmauricio) November 9, 2019
Hoy Bolivia lo celebra al mejor estilo, en rebelión contra el régimen comunista de Morales! pic.twitter.com/vqAs8O8XoC
The opposition claimed that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process, while Morales accused it of trying to overthrow him.
