Twitter In Revolt As Former Brazilian President Lula Released From Prison

Brazilian Twitter erupted in response to an announcement that the former president of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, had been released from prison on Friday following an order by a federal judge.
Online users, including Lula, reacted to the news with celebration, as Brazilians await his release from prison.
Lula Livre pic.twitter.com/EJRrynjJjE— Lula (@LulaOficial) November 8, 2019
The hashtag #LulaLivreAgora began to circulate in support and admiration of the enormously popular left-wing leader.
you can tell jesus that LULA IS BACK #LulaLivreAgorapic.twitter.com/f3iylpowRk— marea grayson (@ifavblair) November 8, 2019
Wanna watch the lovely mutherfkr working-class hero who dared to lift over 35 MILLION People out of Poverty be released from the unjust prison he was sent to so the Fascists could get to power in Brazil?#LulaLivreAgora Live stream here 📹-> https://t.co/nSgkwzZTPG— Gringa Brazilien (@GringaBrazilien) November 8, 2019
Imagine if @LulaOficial +@jeremycorbyn +@BernieSanders all three(+some other firebrand leftist leaders @ other places) win their respective elections! There would be a left wing tsunami that would strike the world.(for good!) Hope this happens!#NotMeUs #LulaLivreAgora #JC4PM 🌹✊— Shogun Gaikwad (@Gaikwadshogun) November 8, 2019
They posted footage as the former president walked free.
However, not all Brazilians were happy with the news, calling Lula "corrupt" and a "criminal".
Representatives of our judiciary power have stretched a legal maneuver to release A CONVICTED CRIMINAL, one of our most corrupt politicians, former president Lula.— C🌼 (@_turgon) November 8, 2019
Over 30 condemned politicians arrested in our biggest operation against corruption are going to be released.
3. Now the corrupt go after revenge on prosecutors, judges and politicians and honest citizens. #PrayForBrazil #Brazil #CarWashFail #STF #Politics #Brasil #Lula #Justice #SergioMoro #Moro #Bolsonaro #Tristeza #Sad #BrazilWentDown #urgent— Cesar 🇧🇷 (@jccorreamusic) November 8, 2019
Lula is corrupt.— CADJ (@CADJ32157759) November 8, 2019
The majority of brazilian people is sad with this news....
Lula's lawyers requested his release following an order from the top court of Brazil, which voted to overturn a rule that a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals to the courts have been exhausted.
Despite being imprisoned during an ongoing corruption investigation, he was a favourite to win the 2018 presidential election, which saw the election of pro-US leader Jair Bolsonaro.
