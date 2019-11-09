Twitter In Revolt As Former Brazilian President Lula Released From Prison

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who served as the president of Brazil between 2003-2010, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2018 for money laundering and corruption. He maintains significant support in the country and was a favoured candidate to win in the 2018 election, despite being in jail.

Brazilian Twitter erupted in response to an announcement that the former president of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, had been released from prison on Friday following an order by a federal judge.

Online users, including Lula, reacted to the news with celebration, as Brazilians await his release from prison.

The hashtag #LulaLivreAgora began to circulate in support and admiration of the enormously popular left-wing leader.

you can tell jesus that LULA IS BACK #LulaLivreAgorapic.twitter.com/f3iylpowRk — marea grayson (@ifavblair) November 8, 2019

Wanna watch the lovely mutherfkr working-class hero who dared to lift over 35 MILLION People out of Poverty be released from the unjust prison he was sent to so the Fascists could get to power in Brazil?#LulaLivreAgora Live stream here 📹-> https://t.co/nSgkwzZTPG — Gringa Brazilien (@GringaBrazilien) November 8, 2019

​However, not all Brazilians were happy with the news, calling Lula "corrupt" and a "criminal".

Representatives of our judiciary power have stretched a legal maneuver to release A CONVICTED CRIMINAL, one of our most corrupt politicians, former president Lula.



Over 30 condemned politicians arrested in our biggest operation against corruption are going to be released. — C🌼 (@_turgon) November 8, 2019

Lula is corrupt.

The majority of brazilian people is sad with this news.... — CADJ (@CADJ32157759) November 8, 2019

Lula's lawyers requested his release following an order from the top court of Brazil, which voted to overturn a rule that a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals to the courts have been exhausted.

Despite being imprisoned during an ongoing corruption investigation, he was a favourite to win the 2018 presidential election, which saw the election of pro-US leader Jair Bolsonaro.