CONMEBOL Moves Finals Venue to Lima Due to Unrest in Santiago

Violent protests which began as peaceful demonstrations sparked in Chile in early October, when authorities increased subway fares. The demonstrations have subsequently turned into a wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said in a statement on Tuesday that the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and River Plate has been moved to Lima from Santiago due to continuing unrest in the Chilean capital. The match will take place on 23 November.

La final única de la CONMEBOL @Libertadores será en Lima



Más información: https://t.co/3P5Yci2h4e — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 5, 2019

"We understand that the most viable option for everyone, and with guarantees from the Peruvian government, is that (the game is played) in Lima", Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL's president said, cited by Reuters.

According to Reuters, representatives from both finalists and the Argentine and Brazilian football associations met at CONMEBOL's headquarters for five hours of closed talks before deciding that the game will take place in the Peruvian capital.