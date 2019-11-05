Mexico Deploys Forces to Northern State Following Reports of Nearly Dozen US Citizens Being Killed

It's estimated that more than 200,000 people in Mexico have either been killed or disappeared since the country's government, then headed by former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, declared war on organised crime in December 2006.

The Mexican authorities have deployed national police and military forces to the northern state of Sonora bordering the US following reports of at least seven US citizens, including children having been killed.

The reports of the massacre emerged late on Monday as Lafe Langford Jr, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has a major presence in the region, posted a statement on Facebook, saying that a mother and four of her children had been killed by drug cartels.

According to Mr Lafe Langford Jr, Rhonita Miller and her 4 children were shot up and burned to death in a vehicle.

Mr Lafe Langford Jr has been updating the information as the situation develops, saying that two other women who were previously missing - Christina Langford and Dawna Langford and their children have also been killed.

The US State Department said that it's aware of the situation but has no further comment.