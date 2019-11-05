Mexican Authorities to Auction Six Houses Seized From Druglord El Chapo - Report

The Mexican Administration of Property and Disposal Service [SAE] - which initiated the auction - estimates the value of six real estate properties located in Culiacan, Sinaloa, at about Mex$19,430,000 or some $1,000,000.

The most remarkable property is a modest-looking, single-story house said to be worth about $127,287, The Daily Mail broke the news on Monday. The house has, however, the most gripping history among other properties of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, also notoriously known as El Chapo ('Shortie').

The media report said that Mexican law enforcement agencies stormed the steel-armored doors of this building on 17 February 2004 in hopes of apprehending the violent drug lord. El Chapo, however, escaped through a tunnel hidden underneath a bathtub before he was finally captured a week later.

That military operation reportedly led Mexican authorities to the notorious discovery of a complex tunnel system beneath the compound connecting all six houses.

The most expensive lot, however, valued at Mex$11,224,445, or $587,000, was previously purchased by El Chapo for Griselda López, the mother of his son, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, who is wanted by the US, The Daily Mail said.

The luxurious three-story house has multiple bedrooms and an outdoor backyard swimming pool. According to the UK-based media report, an attempt to capture Guzman Lopez in October was fumbled by the Mexican government in an operation that saw at least 13 people killed.

All six houses are fully furnished with working TV sets, washing and drying machines, microwaves and exercise equipment used by El Chapo.

Mexican authorities reportedly hope to give all earnings from the auction sale - scheduled later this week - to local needy children in the southwestern state of Oaxaca, The Daily Mail said.

El Chapo faced several court trials but repeatedly escaped justice. He was captured in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017. In July, a US federal judge sentenced him to life in prison plus 30 years on various charges related to his leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel.