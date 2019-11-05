Central Chile Rattled by Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake

Early reports from the EMSC said the earthquake struck approximately 183 kilometers northwest of the Chilean capital of Santiago.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 183 km NW of #Santiago (#Chile) 11 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/qWgpcouiDC pic.twitter.com/bSFJ8uwG6M— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 4, 2019
One witness, approximately 89 kilometers from the epicenter, told the EMSC in a translated testimony that they were inside a building with a "good structural design," but the quake still "felt strong."
🔴 ACTUALIZADO - Sismología cifró en 6,1 sismo a 21 km al este de Los Vilos https://t.co/xN0u4kaahx pic.twitter.com/zp7JYwMqdf— CNN Chile (@CNNChile) November 4, 2019
Footage taken from Santiago's Plaza Italia - also known as Plaza Baquedano - shows the camera reacting to quakes felt amid ongoing protests against Chile's economic and social policies.
🔴 VIDEO | Así se vivió el sismo de 6.3 en la Plaza Italia de Saniago durante el #SuperLunes de manifestaciones en Chile. (📹: @galeriacima) pic.twitter.com/B00aAjA2rO— CORTA (@cortanews) November 4, 2019
Dangerous road conditions within Coquimbo's Province of Choapa IV Region have been reported, with boulders and other rocks having rolled from the mountaintops.
Fuerte #Sismo fue percibido en #Illapel y Provincia de Choapa IV Region de Coquimbo #Chile rodados menores en cuestas y rutas interiores #losvilos #salamanca e #Illapel #canela siguen #replicas @biobio @MiRadiols @Emol @PublimetroChile @onemichile @Sismos_CSN pic.twitter.com/iGveFDPFIy— Juan Tordecilla J (@JTordecillaJ) November 4, 2019
Tras el sismo, rodados en Salamanca. pic.twitter.com/jK2rGWDNuZ— Radio Valparaíso (@RadioValparaiso) November 4, 2019
