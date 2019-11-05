Central Chile Rattled by Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near Chile's Coquimbo and rocked the country's central coastal region Monday evening.

Early reports from the EMSC said the earthquake struck approximately 183 kilometers northwest of the Chilean capital of Santiago.

One witness, approximately 89 kilometers from the epicenter, told the EMSC in a translated testimony that they were inside a building with a "good structural design," but the quake still "felt strong."

🔴 ACTUALIZADO - Sismología cifró en 6,1 sismo a 21 km al este de Los Vilos https://t.co/xN0u4kaahx pic.twitter.com/zp7JYwMqdf — CNN Chile (@CNNChile) November 4, 2019

Footage taken from Santiago's Plaza Italia - also known as Plaza Baquedano - shows the camera reacting to quakes felt amid ongoing protests against Chile's economic and social policies.

🔴 VIDEO | Así se vivió el sismo de 6.3 en la Plaza Italia de Saniago durante el #SuperLunes de manifestaciones en Chile. (📹: @galeriacima) pic.twitter.com/B00aAjA2rO — CORTA (@cortanews) November 4, 2019

Dangerous road conditions within Coquimbo's Province of Choapa IV Region have been reported, with boulders and other rocks having rolled from the mountaintops.