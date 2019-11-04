Watch: Evo Morales Safe After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

A helicopter carrying Bolivian President Evo Morales was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon due to a mechanical error.

An issue with the helicopter's tail rotor caused the aircraft to act erratically and prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing in the Bolivian town of Colquiri around 12:48 local time, according to a statement from Bolivia's Air Force.

El helicóptero en el cual estaba Evo Morales debió aterrizar de urgencia luego de despegar, como muestra el video. El presidente está ileso. #4Nov pic.twitter.com/6v4trla2Et — Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi) November 4, 2019

The Air Force confirmed soon after that no one was injured and the exact cause of the rotor issue is under investigation.

#LoÚltimo: Helicóptero del presidente boliviano Evo Morales realizó este mediodía un aterrizaje de emergencia cuando transportaba al mandatario desde la localidad de Colqiri hacia Oruro, en el centro occidente del país. pic.twitter.com/gf9gc3DuHk — Telenoticias21 GMV (@TN21sv) November 4, 2019

Witnesses told the Agencia de Noticias Fides that the helicopter fell to the ground from approximately "15 meters high" during the landing.

Morales, the 80th president of Bolivia, has served as the country's leader since 2006 and recently won reelection with 47.08% of the vote.

