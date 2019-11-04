Register
20:08 GMT +304 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Maduro Accuses El Salvador’s President of ‘Cowering’ Before US ‘Imperialists’ Amid Diplomatic Row

    Richard Drew
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Caracas moved to expel El Salvador's diplomats on Sunday after the Central American country gave Venezuela's diplomats 48 hours to leave San Salvador.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has lashed out at El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, calling him a “traitor” who will be remembered  in the history books as an imperialist lackey.

    “It’s embarrassing to see how he cowers before imperialism, a person who had come into the presidency with hope for the Salvadoran people. But history is history. Bukele will not be saved by history. His place will be that of a traitor, a fighter for imperialism, it’s as simple as that,” Maduro said, speaking during a visit to Cuba on Sunday, his remarks quoted by local media.

    Calling his counterpart an “imperialist stooge,” Maduro emphasised that the Central American country’s move to expel Venezuelan diplomats was not supported by Salvadorans. “No good-for-nothing, no imperialist stoogle like Bukele is going to separate the people of El Salvador and Venezuela,” he said.

    Bukele took to Twitter to respond, demanding “respect” from Maduro in talking to “a democratically elected president, unlike you.” According to Bukele, his government has the support of 9 out of 10 Salvadorans, unlike Maduro.

    Bukele was elected president in February, with his conservative Grand Alliance for National Unity winning 53 percent of the vote. Maduro, meanwhile, was elected to a second term in elections in May 2018, with his United Socialist Party of Venezuela taking 67.8 percent of the vote amid a boycott by the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable.

    Row Over Rights

    El Salvador gave Venezuelan diplomats 48 hours to leave the country on Sunday, with the government saying its decision was made out of concern for the human rights situation in Venezuela. President President Bukele said that his country recognizes opposition figure Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s ‘interim president’, adding that Guaido’s representatives would soon accredited as Venezuela’s official diplomatic representatives.

    US Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson praised San Salvador’s move, saying Bukele had put himself “on the right side of history” by recognizing Guaido.

    Hours later, Caracas responded in kind, expelling El Salvador’s diplomats and giving them 48 hours to leave Venezuela.

    Venezuela has been in the midst of a severe political crisis since January, when, about two weeks after Maduro was inaugurated for a second term, opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself ‘interim president’ and called on his countrymen and women to help him take power. Guaido immediately received diplomatic recognition from the US and its Latin American and European allies. Maduro, meanwhile, has accused Guaido of being a US “puppet,” and has alleged that the opposition lawmaker was working with Washington to stage a coup to take control of Venezuela’s vast natural resources.

    On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico City wouldn't take sides in the dispute between Venezuela and El Salvador. "We're not going to make a statement in favour of either one because they are both sister nations and governments that we respect," Obrador said. Mexico has previously called on outside powers including the Lima Group not to meddle in the Venezuelan crisis.

    Related:

    US Resumes Targeted Foreign Assistance for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras - Pompeo
    El Salvador Expels All Venezuela's Diplomats, Gives Them 48 Hours to Leave Country
    Caracas Expels El Salvador Diplomats, Gives Them 48 Hours to Leave Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayan tattoo artist Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife, Argentinian tattoo artist Gabriela Peralta
    Scary Beauty: People Who Don't Need Halloween Costumes
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse