Thousands of Protesters Gather in Central Santiago, Police Use Tear Gas - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Thousands of Chileans have gathered for a fresh peaceful rally in the center of the country's capital of Santiago, local media reported, adding that despite the peaceful nature of the protest, police used tear gas against the demonstrators.

The 24 Horas news outlet reported on Friday that anti-government rallies were underway across the country.

Día 15 de manifestaciones continuas en #Chile, hoy en Plaza Italia medio millón de personas se volvieron a dar cita. Sólo con gas lacrimógeno y tanquetas de agua lograron dispersarles. #ChileDespertó 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/Vq7XxYEbGJ — Alina Duarte (@AlinaDuarte_) November 2, 2019

#Santiago: General Director felicita a los Carabineros de servicio en el sector Plaza Italia. pic.twitter.com/PYIId4pvN6 — Carabineros de Chile (@Carabdechile) November 2, 2019

Last week, more than one million people gathered in Santiago, planning to hold the largest demonstration in Chile's history.

President Sebastian Pinera then said that the authorities had heard the message of the protesters.

The rallies, which began in October, were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest.

The situation led to the cancellation of an APEC summit and COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago.