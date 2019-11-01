Two People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Southwestern Peru - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A passenger bus overturned at a road curve in Peru's southwestern Chaparral district, leaving two people dead and 30 injured, media reported.

The Andina news agency reported that the accident took place while the bus was on its way from Peru's capital of Lima to the city of Ayacucho.

Accidente de autobús deja 2 muertos y más de 30 heridos en sur de Perú

Police have been dispatched to the scene. They said the two women dead in the accident were Peru's nationals. Those injured were transported to hospitals in Chala and Arequipa.

In April, around 20 people were killed and nearly a dozen injured in a fire that consumed a regional double-decker bus at a Peruvian transport terminal.