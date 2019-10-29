Register
17:39 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a special unit of the Mexican Army conduct a patrol as part of an operation to increase security after cartel gunmen clashed with federal forces, resulting in the release of Ovidio Guzman from detention, the son of drug kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in Culiacan, in Sinaloa state, Mexico October 19, 2019

    Mexican Cartel Used Satanic Ritual Involving Skulls and Foetus in a Jar to Protect It From Police

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe

    Police have arrested 31 people in connection with drug trafficking, but the judge later released most of the suspects.

    Mexican police have discovered 40 skulls, a foetus in a jar and dozens of other human bones during a raid on the home of suspected drug traffickers in the capital Mexico City. According to a local resident, the criminals allegedly conducted satanic rituals, said to make them immune to police bullets and bring good fortune in their criminal activity.

    Photos published by local media outlets show the items placed near an altar with a cross and a wooden mask on it. The wall to the right of the altar was adorned with a pyramid, celestial bodies, and a goat with a hexagram between its horns. Law enforcement officers also found dozens of other human bones and are now trying to determine how many people have been killed in this home and the victims’ identities.

    Police officers arrested 26 men and five women during the raid on five houses in the Tepito neighbourhood, who they believe are part of the Union Tepito cartel, but the judge later released most of the suspects. The main target of the raid was the alleged leader of the cartel nicknamed El Lunares, who police said escaped via a tunnel. Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of the police in Mexico City, told local media that the cartel had received protection from the authorities who might have warned them of the upcoming raid.

    In 2006, the Mexican government launched a military campaign known as the Mexican Drug War against cartels operating in the country. Authorities’ primary aim was to stop drug related violence, however after 13 years the number of casualties hasn't decreased. More than 33,000 people were murdered in Mexico in 2018.

    Mexican authorities have recently suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands Sinaloa cartel, who turned the city of Culiacán into a war zone after law enforcement officials detained Joaquín Guzmán Loera, head of the cartel and son of notorious drug lord El Chapo, who is awaiting trial in the United States. To the amazement of the public, security forces released Joaquín Guzman as they feared that by continuing a shootout they were endangering the lives of civilians.

    Renata Avila, a political analyst specialising in Latin America said Mexico can’t solve the drug issue on its own.

    “It’s a regional and even global problem. The only way tackle this problem is with a series of measures that put social investment at the core of it – education, investment in social security. Authorities should give people a dignified existence so that they don’t have to turn into drug dealers or traffickers of drugs”, said Renata Avila.
    Tags:
    Joaquin Guzman, Drug war, El Chapo, Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico, drug cartels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse