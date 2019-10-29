Demonstrations Continue in Santiago After Reshuffle of Chilean Ministers - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Chile’s capital amid continuing public discontent with the current government, which saw a minister reshuffle on Monday, media reports.

A major demonstration took place in Plaza Italia in Santiago on Monday. La Republica newspaper reported on Monday afternoon that a vehicle carrying police officers ran over one demonstrator in Chile's capital.

Earlier on Monday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers, amid mass protests in the country.

A state of emergency was announced by Pinera on 18 October, when protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses. The state of emergency ended at midnight on 27 October.

Johnson de Concepción fue saquiando y sacaron las cosas de adentro para hacer una fogata en estos minutos 😑#CONCEPCION pic.twitter.com/XU4r59nsKs — natata 🐞🧚‍♀️🐒 (@Natalia80809889) October 28, 2019

🔴 Reportan barricadas en la Alameda al frente de la Biblioteca Nacional en el centro de Santiago. pic.twitter.com/Q9tKMRVZZI — BioBioChile (@biobio) October 28, 2019

Curfews have been issued several times in various cities, including the Chilean capital.

Chile's authorities have promised to allocate $1.2 billion to address social problems in the country, with Pinera having suspended the planned subway fare increase, but these measures have failed to calm the demonstrators.

The country has been rocked by violent protests since 6 October over the Chilean government's intent to raise subway ticket prices, with at least 19 people died in clashes so far.