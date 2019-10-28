Alberto Fernandez Wins Argentine Presidential Election With 47.2% - Preliminary Results

The country's incumbent president, Mauricio Macri, is getting 41.34 percent.
According to Argentine legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain either more than 45 percent of the vote, or more than 40 percent with a 10 percentage points lead over the closest opponent.
Mañana electoral con Dylan. pic.twitter.com/D2DA5LHFri— Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) October 27, 2019
Presidential elections were held in Argentina on Sunday, with six candidates running in them.
