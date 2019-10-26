Curfew Lifted in Chile's Santiago After Week of Unrest - Report

Earlier on Saturday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera wrote on Twitter that the authorities had heard the message of more than a million people who took part in protests in Santiago.

A curfew in the Chilean capital Santiago has been lifted by the military after a week of anti-government protests, AFP reported, citing a statement by the army.

"The current conditions allow us to decide that there will be no curfew in the RM (metropolitan area) from now," the army said in a statement, as quoted by the agency.

The country's President Sebastian Pinera has called for a cabinet reshuffle amid the protests.

"I have put all my ministers on notice in order to restructure a new cabinet to confront these new demands," Pinera told reporters from the La Moneda presidential palace.

Previously, he took to Twitter to say that the authorities had heard the message of the protesters.

"...We all heard your message ... God willing, we will walk this road for better Chile for everyone," Pinera wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

Protests erupted in Chile on 6 October following the decision of the authorities to increase subway fares. Soon the protests turned violent when some of the demonstrators clashed with the police. At least 19 people were killed during the unrest.