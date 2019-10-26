Anti-Government Protests Continue in Santiago, Chile – Video

Mass protests were organised in Santiago, the capital of Chile, after the government announced an increase in public transportation fares. While the motion was later abandoned, the demonstrations have morphed into a broader movement protesting against other grievances.

Chileans have taken to the streets for another day of protests in the capital city, Santiago, that were triggered by public transport fare hikes.

Over the past few weeks, the demonstrations grew to other parts of the country as police used force to put down the riots. Even though the government scrapped the initiative to raise the prices of public transportation, the protests continued, forcing Chilean authorities to declare an emergency, issue curfews in several cities and deploy the military.

Still, the unrest continued, leading to the deaths of over a dozen of people.

