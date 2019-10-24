Day Two of General Strikes in Support of Riots in Santiago, Chile - Video

Protests have engulfed the Chilean capital of Santiago since the government announced an increase in public transport fares. The government subsequently scrapped the initiative and announced a national emergency, mobilising the army and installing a curfew.

Chilean capital Santiago is bracing for the second day of general strikes in support of demonstrations that rocked the country over the recent weeks.

On Wednesday, trade unions held protests in support of recent student-led rallies. People gathered in the Chilean capital to oppose price hikes and criticise the behaviour of police officers during the previous demonstrations.

The rioting began after the government announced a spike in transport fares. While the motion was later abandoned, the protests evolved into a broader movement protesting against other grievances.

