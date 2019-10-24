Five People Killed in Light Plane Crash in Western Mexico - Prosecutors

"Employees of the prosecutor general's office have been dispatched to the area of the Las Juntas community, in the Madero municipality, for probing a plane crash, which took place in the afternoon. According to the preliminary information, five people died," the prosecutor general's office wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.
VI-20191024-69998-MEX - Vehicle Accident - Mexico - North-America https://t.co/HdOCXuHBMn - Officials in the western Mexican state of Michoacan say at least five people have died in the crash of a small plane.The Michoacan state prosecutor's office said Wednesday it was investi…— Global Alert Monitor (@Alert_Monitor) October 24, 2019
Local media reported that a Cessna plane crashed on its way from Durango to Acapulco.
All comments
Show new comments (0)