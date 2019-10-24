Photos: At Least Five Dead as Small Plane Crashes in Mexico

Government secretary Carlos Herrera noted that emergency services are responding to the crash.
"The personnel of the State Attorney General's Office have moved to the immediate vicinity of the community of Las Juntas - municipality of Madero - to carry out related actions to the accident," Herrera wrote in Twitter.
Estamos en coordinación con la @FiscaliaMich a fin de colaborar con las indagatorias que correspondan.— Carlos Herrera (@CarlosHerreraSi) October 23, 2019
Local police shared photos from the site of the crash, noting that there were six people aboard the plane.
👮🏻♂👮🏻♀Realizamos labores operativas en coordinación con cuerpos de emergencia, ante la caída de una aeronave, con matrícula XB-JZF, en el municipio de Madero; viajaban seis tripulantes, al parecer de Durango a Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/u6sv22lvHJ— SSP MICHOACÁN (@MICHOACANSSP) October 24, 2019
The name of the pilot is Alfonso Escobedo Herrera, while the names of the passengers are Aldo Palma, Eduardo Contreras, Cesar Loera, Miguel Cosió and Jose Hurtado, local media reported.
No further details were immediately available.
