Mass Protests Continue in Chile After Death of up to 15 People in Violent Clashes - Video

Mass rallies in the Latin American country started on 6 October after subway ticket prices increased and led to major violent clashes between protesters and police, resulting in the death of at least 15 people.

Trade unions are holding protests in the city of Santiago in support of recent student-led rallies. People are gathering in the Chilean capital to oppose price hikes and criticise the behaviour of police officers during the previous demonstrations.

Earlier this month, President Sebastian Pinera announced a suspension of the public transport tickets hike. The government has also called the state of emergency, introducing a curfew in the city.

