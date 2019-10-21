Plane Crashes in Brazil, Killing at Least Three - Video

Three people have died and three more were injured in a plane crash over the city of Belo Horizonte in southeastern Brazil, Globo reported.

The accident happened not far from the Carlos Prates Airport, where the plane took off from earlier today. It smashed into cars at the intersection of Minerva and Belmiro Braga streets, causing the vehicles to burst into flames.

Paramedics immediately rushed to the scene and are currently working at the site.

No further details on the cause of the crash are known so far.

Videos of the cars engulfed in flames have been shared on Twitter.

