Grand Theft Auto Rio de Janeiro Edition: Armed Men Steal Two Trucks From Airport

In April 2018, three men stormed the cargo terminal of Tom Jobim International Airport and stole a batch of mobile phones worth some $3.4 million.

Heavily armed men have managed to steal two trucks belonging to Latam airline, from Tom Jobim International Airport, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to the Civil Police, the suspects arrived in three cars and stormed a warehouse at the company's cargo terminal, while taking hostages and making them lie on the floor.

O terminal de cargas doméstico do Galeão foi assaltado esta manhã, segundo informações preliminares.



A polícia está no local e toda a operação está paralisada.



Foto enviada em grupos de aviação. pic.twitter.com/g1VKokuazz — Marcel Cardoso (@AreaDoMarcel) 19 октября 2019 г.

The perpetrators later fled the scene in the two stolen trucks. It's still unknown what was inside the stolen vehicles. The authorities are in close touch with Latam airline as they conduct the investigation.