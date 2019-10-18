Caracas Releases 24 Opposition Activists as Part of Intra-Venezuelan Dialogue - Prosecution

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab announced on Thursday the release of 24 people belonging to opposition movements, who had been arrested in the period from 2014 to 2017.

"The commission examined a number of criminal cases and passed the resolution to the Venezuelan justice authorities on the release of 24 Venezuelan citizens who will be freed today while this press conference is ongoing," Saab told reporters in Caracas, without specifying the names.

The prisoners will be released within the framework of the national dialogue agreements between the ruling party and representatives of the opposition movements, which began in mid-September to ensure a political settlement of the crisis in the country.

Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela’s natural resources.