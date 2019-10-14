Protesters Burn Two Military Vehicles in Quito - Ecuadorian Interior Ministry

Ecuadorian authorities earlier on Sunday temporarily lifted a curfew imposed amid ongoing protests in the Ecuadorian capital city of Quito.

The Ecuadorian Interior Ministry said Sunday that at least two military vehicles were torched amid mass unrest in the Ecuadorian capital.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against government economic reforms.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures introduced as economic reforms in a bid to receive a bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which led to mass rallies attracting wider circles of Ecuadorian society.

Cuts to the government-run program for fuel subsidies is a sticking point that initially led to tension and anger in the local population.

Local human rights organizations have put the death toll at 7, while at least 1,000 people have reportedly been injured.

Moreno earlier vowed to review his controversial economic decree and has scheduled a separate meeting on Sunday with protest leaders.