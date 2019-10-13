People Hold Protests in Quito, Ecuador Amid No-Fuel Subsidies Bill - Video

Earlier in the day, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno accused his predecessor Rafael Correa and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro of "directing" the violence in Quito.

People in Quito, Ecuador are holding demonstrations a day after the country's President Lenin Moreno pledged to assess a decree that ended fuel subsidies and to study the consequences of the controversial bill more closely to ensure that the law would benefit local communities.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, particularly, the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies.

