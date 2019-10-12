Ecuador's President Moreno Places Nation's Capital Under Curfew, Military Control

The development came soon after an announcement made by Quito's Mayor Jorge Yunda Machado that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno would reconsider his decree cancelling the fuel subsidies that first caused the mass protests.

Moreno tweeted Saturday that he had ordered a curfew and the militarization of the country's capital Quito, starting at 3 p.m. local time.

He dispuesto el toque de queda y la militarización del DMQuito y valles. Empezará a regir a las 15:00. Esto facilitará la actuación de la fuerza pública frente a los intolerables desmanes de violencia. — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) October 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, ​the mayor of Quito, Jorge Yunda, said that Moreno agreed to reconsider the decree ending decades-long fuel subsidies which had triggered violent public protests all across Ecuador for over more than a week now.

"The president, taking into account the complexity of the situation, has agreed to analyze Decree 883 one more time. In the next few hours, he will meet with the protest leaders," Yunda said on Twitter.

Según el alcalde de #Quito Jorge Yunda @LoroHomero, el presidente @Lenin Moreno ha decidido revisar el decreto 883 que elimina el subsidio a la gasolina extra y diésel. pic.twitter.com/BAtwYJWQUz — Andrea Orbe Saltos (@AndreaOrbe5) October 12, 2019

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, specifically the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people. As civil unrest grew progressively violent, Moreno declared a national two-month state of emergency.

According to Moreno, Ecuador could no longer afford them and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the abolition of fuel subsidies was part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.