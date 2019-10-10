Miguel Díaz-Canel Elected President of Cuba - National Assembly

The post of president was established following a constitutional referendum in February.

The parliament of Cuba has elected the chairman of the state council Miguel Diaz-Canel as the country's new president, the National Assembly's Twitter account says.

"The President of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro, reports the result of the vote. The President of the Republic is Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Vice-President of the Republic is Salvador Valdes," the National Assembly said on Twitter.

#AHORA: La Presidenta del Consejo Electoral Nacional, Alina Balseiro, informa el resultado de la votación y da a conocer que han sido electos para:

▶️Presidente de la República: Miguel Díaz-Canel @DiazCanelB

▶️Vicepresidente de la República: Salvador Valdés @SalvadorValdesM. pic.twitter.com/6HCmkiDqdx — Asamblea Nacional Cuba (@AsambleaCuba) October 10, 2019

575 out of 605 members of the National Assembly took part in the voting which was broadcast live on national TV. Apart from Díaz-Canel, 17 other candidates also ran but most analysts had tipped Canel to come out on top.

