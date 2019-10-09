Ecuadorian President Moreno Declares Curfew in Governmental Districts

The order prevents public access to areas near government buildings and strategic installations between 8 pm and 5 am while a national state of emergency remains, the decree said.

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno declared the curfew after almost a week of violent anti-austerity protests in the Latin American country. Moreno, who declared a state of emergency over the nationwide rallies last Thursday, has moved his government headquarters to the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Tuesday's decree followed fierce clashes between police and protesters around Ecuador's Congress building in the capital city of Quito.

According to media reports, Ecuadorians entered the government building, breaking through security cordons and prompting lawmakers to cease their work and operations.

The South American nation has been rocked by protests after Moreno unveiled austerity measures thinly veiled as economic reforms - a part of his anticipated aid deal with the International Monetary Fund (INF) in a bid to overhaul the country's debt.

An IMF deal will require the elimination of fuel subsidies, including a reduction of vacation days for public employees, changes to retirement benefits, and lower compensation for some contract workers.

Ecuador's economy is in debt for about $3.6 billion due to the previous leadership. Moreno has been adamant about slashing debt to $1 billion by 2020.