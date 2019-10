Earlier on Tuesday, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno announced that he was moving the seat of government from Quito to Guayaquil amid mass nationwide protests.

Groups representing the Ecuadorian indigenous community have taken to the streets in the capital Quito amid mass protests that began after the government had announced an end to fuel subsidies.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has called a 60-day state of emergency and temporarily moved the seat of government from Quito to the coastal city of Guayaquil.

